Hi everyone!
What a perfect start to the week! A high of 72 degrees was recorded at BWI Marshall Monday afternoon which is 12 degrees above the normal on this date.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Another Great November Day
After a clear and slightly milder night, we are in store for yet another perfect day on Tuesday. Highs in most places will reach the upper 60s and some will see the low 70s!
A weak front will cross the region Wednesday and may bring some clouds and only a slight cooling by Wednesday afternoon.
By Thursday, we will be tracking a more significant cold front that will cross the region on Friday. Clouds will move in Thursday night with showers likely by early Friday before cooler air moves in later in the day.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore County Officials Set To Announce Plan For Bus Drivers As Other Counties See Changes
Our weekend will get a lot cooler and breezy with a mix of clouds and sun both Saturday and Sunday.
Nights will be back in the chilly ’30s once again by Saturday night.
Enjoy the mild temperatures in the mix this week!MORE NEWS: Police Identify 18-Year-Old Suspect In Latest Attempted ATM Theft; Businesses Advised To Take Precautions As Thieves Target Stores
Bob Turk