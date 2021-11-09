HIGHLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Calling all pet lovers, it’s time to meet Duchess.
This loveable hound mix is looking for her furever home, and you could help her find it.
At 13 weeks old, she weighs only 20 pounds, but she’s expected to reach 60 pounds once fully grown.
As you might imagine, Duchess needs lots of exercise and she loves to play.
She’s currently being fostered with two young boys and other dogs, so she tends to get along with just about everyone.
Duchess is still leash and potty training, but she’s such a smart cookie that she already knows how to sit.
She would love a house with another dog and a fenced yard. She's fine with younger children, but since she's an energetic pup, she would prefer older children.
If you think you might be a match, consider adopting Duchess. Just visit Canine Humane Network’s Petfinder page.