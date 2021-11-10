BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore’s NPR member station, WYPR, has officially acquired indie music station WTMD from Towson University, the stations announced Wednesday.
Plans for the purchase were initially announced in May 2021. Under the arrangement, both stations will operate under the umbrella of Your Public Radio, the acronym contained within WYPR's call letters.
The finalization of the deal comes on Public Radio Music Day, an industry celebration of noncommercial stations that host on-air and online music events.
"It's fitting that we celebrate Public Radio Music Day by officially welcoming WTMD — its listeners and team — into the Your Public Radio family," said LaFontaine E. Oliver, president and general manager. "As we prepare for our 20th anniversary in 2022, we are as committed as ever to the community, providing local news and expanded music, arts and cultural programming. Preserving WTMD's license, music discovery format and service is central our community commitment."
The stations launched a new website, yourpublic.org, but will also continue running their own websites.
WYPR launched in 2002 to maintain local control of the non-commercial license held by WJHU at Johns Hopkins University.
WTMD started in 1972 as WCVT at what was then known as Towson State University. In 1991, the station changed to the WTMD call letters and adopted the Album Adult Alternative format.