BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Biden is hours away from touching down here in Baltimore.

This is all part of the president’s pitch on the trillion dollar infrastructure bill that passed Congress this weekend, and he’s expected to sign into law soon.

Biden is expected to talk about how the bill will upgrade ports like here in Baltimore, and how it will ease supply chain disruptions.

The bill will allocate $17 billion dollars to ports.

The White House port envoy talked to WJZ Tuesday and said the U.S. is playing catch-up to other countries.

He said President Biden will see the expansion of the Seagirt Marine Terminal — another 50-foot berth — allowing the largest container ships in the world to come to Baltimore, and four of the most advanced cranes in the world.

Those cranes — and the groundbreaking next month of the Howard Street Tunnel project — are expected to dramatically increase the capacity here.

“We’re exporting, from Baltimore, construction equipment, agricultural equipment all over the world,” said ports envoy John Porcari. “The fundamental tie for Marylanders is local jobs, local economic development, and a critical part of our nation’s economy.”

Biden visited the port in 2013, as vice president as part of a grant announcement then increasing its cargo capacity.

The president is expected to arrive around 3 p.m.