BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tio G’s Empanadas and Mova Nature, a stall offering cold-pressed juice, acai bowl and herbal tea, are set to join the renovated Lexington Market in 2022, developer Seawall said.

Both businesses will have their first brick-and-mortar locations in the market, Seawall said.

Gerdyn Mojica, owner of Tio G’s Empanadas, is starting his own business after a decade of running other restaurants.

“I take pride in being first generation Dominican, and empanadas are that comfort food that my mom would make for us after a bad day or long week,” said Mojica. “Every Latin American country has their version of the empanada, and even every culture has some way they eat meat in a dough, so it’s something everyone can relate to.”

Mova Nature’s founder, Kelli Redmond Bagby, currently holds pop-ups in local neighborhoods to sell her juices, teas and fruit bowls.

“Healthy options shouldn’t be a luxury; they’re a necessity,” said Redmond-Bagby. “Lexington Market is such a historic staple in Baltimore, so I am honored to be included in the list of entrepreneurs who are expanding their business in Lexington Market. Our mission at MOVA NATURE is to make healthy options accessible to communities-at-large.”

Seawall has announced 15 other vendors for the revamped Lexington Market, including Connie’s Chicken & Waffles, Blue Island Malaysian Cuisine, Deddle’s Donuts, Market Bakery and Brookdale Farms Poultry.

On Nov. 4, the developer issued a final call for applications for the remaining 7-10 vendor stalls. Applications are due Nov. 22.