Thursday marks Veterans Day, an annual holiday in which we honor our men and women in uniform.

To celebrate the occasion and as a show of gratitude, local businesses and national chains are offering a variety of deals and discounts to veterans and active-duty military.

Below we’ve compiled a list of deals available to the military community on Thursday:

  • Applebee’s: Complimentary full-size entree from a select menu for active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members at participating locations. Proof of service or military ID is required.
  • Autobell: Free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or the equivalent credit towards another car wash option, at all of Autobell’s 84 locations. No proof of service or military ID is required.
  • Bertucci’s: Free entrée – any pasta, lunch or dinner entrée, or entrée salad – for all veterans and active-duty military who provide proof of their military service. This offer is only available in person and cannot be combined with any other Bertucci’s promotion.
  • Bob Evans: Free meal to veterans and active-duty military from a select menu of farm-fresh dishes. To take advantage of this deal, veterans and service members must show proof of service.
  • Chilis: Complimentary entree from a select menu for all active-duty military and veterans at participating locations.
  • Dunkin’: Free donut to all veterans and active-duty military. No military ID or proof of service is required.
  • Friendly’s: Free cheeseburger, fries and soft drink to military veterans on Thursday.
  • Hooters: Free entree from select menu with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations for military veterans with proof of service.
  • IHOP: Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations for all veterans and active-duty military with military ID or proof of service.
  • Krispy Kreme: Free coffee and donut to veterans with military ID or proof of service.
  • Mission BBQ: Free sandwich to military veterans, active-duty military, police officers, firefighters and first responders.
  • Sheetz: Free meal – consisting of a half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink, and car wash for veterans and active-duty military. The offer is only valid with military ID or proof of service.
  • Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee to veterans, active-duty military and military spouses at participating locations.
  • THB Bagelry & Deli: Free meal for veterans and active-duty military at any of THB’s six locations. To take advantage of this freebie, service members and veterans must show proof of service.

