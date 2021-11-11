ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto is proposing adding three early dismissal days in the coming weeks to give students and teachers a break.
Next week Dr. Arlotto plans to formally recommend the proposal to the Board of Education, which must approve any scheduling changes to the current school year calendar, the superintendent said Thursday.
"As I have said many times, the pressures that exist for everyone on our awesome team in the current school year are profound," Dr. Arlotto said. "Our teachers, staff and students are exhausted. This plan provides a way to give them some time for themselves, at least to the degree that we can at this point."
The superintendent’s proposal would dismiss students and teachers from school two hours early on Dec. 3, Dec. 23 and Feb. 18.
The Board of Education is scheduled to meet on Nov. 17. If the board OKs the proposal, afternoon pre-kindergarten and early childhood intervention programs would be canceled on those dates, and afternoon sessions for the Centers of Applied Technology would be held virtually.
Arlotto said he’s open to adding more early dismissals during the second semester, depending on the number of delayed starts or early dismissals due to weather.