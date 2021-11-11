BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

The magic is coming back to 34th Street in Hampden after the city urged people to stay away last year because of the pandemic and neighbors are making up for it. They’re going all out this year!

“Super excited,” said Joey Zeledon.

In just two weeks, rowhomes on 34th Street will be shinning with holiday spirit.

“We are going full force,” said Joshua Lamont.

Joshua Lamont is just one of the neighborhood elves behind it.

“I am excited. It’s going to be fun. Most of us get into it, some people change it up every year. It’s always fun to see what’s new what’s different,” said Lamont.

He said last year the lights were up, but because of the pandemic, people were discouraged from checking them out.

“I totally understand. Last year it was way too, it got a little too crowded last year,” said Lamont.

But this year, the magic is back.

“I just found out today we’re back on, so it’s really exciting,” Elaine Doyle-Gillespie said.

Neighbors got the ok from the city to deck the halls.

“It’s going to be great,” said Zeledon.

They are hoping the smiles are as bright as the lights.

“Hopefully it brings joy. Everyone always says oh I love that street, I love going by,” said Doyle-Gillespie.

Neighbors will have their decorations fully set up and ready to go by Nov. 27. They will remain up until New Year’s Eve.