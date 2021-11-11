RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — Jimmie the giraffe has died in hospice at 26-years-old, the Plumpton Park Zoo announced Thursday.
By all existing records, Jimmie was the oldest male giraffe in the world at the time of his passing, according to the zoo in Cecil County. He was reportedly the sixth oldest male giraffe ever known.
Jimmie, who has battled a hoof problem for the last 11 years, entered hospice care last month.
The zoo said Jimmie's team of veterinarians all concluded it was time to end the giraffe's increasing discomfort. He was humanely euthanized Thursday morning.
The zoo started a fundraiser to find a mate for Annabelle, the now lone giraffe at the zoo.