BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a reported crash involving a light rail in Downtown Baltimore.
The crash was reported at the intersection of North Howard and West Franklin Street.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Light rail service has been halted and drivers should expect delays.
Light rail service has been halted and drivers should expect delays.
