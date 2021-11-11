BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight.
Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight.
Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall.
Since there are plenty of falling leaves around, some storm drains may be clogged, and that may cause some ponding on some roads in the morning.
The rain will end by mid-morning, and a breeze will dry things out by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be mild until a second, more potent cold front crosses the region on Saturday.
A brief shower may accompany that second cold front before the temperatures begin to drop by later afternoon. Colder air will then be around into the rest of the weekend and next week as well.
Highs will fall into the low to mid 50s, and lows back into the chilly 30's. Have a great Friday and weekend!
Bob Turk