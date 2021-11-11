UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County officer was hospitalized Wednesday after she accidentally discharged her duty weapon and shot herself, police said.
Investigators said the officer, who was off-duty at the time, was on the way to a barber who operates out of their home. While she was on the phone with the barber, the officer reportedly believed she overheard a robbery in progress, so she called police.READ MORE: Bald Eagles Seen 'Acting Strangely' Recovering At Baltimore County Wildlife Refuge
After the officer parked by the house to wait for police, investigators believe the officer discharged her gun when she tried taking it out of her waistband.READ MORE: Maryland Spruce Cut, Set To Become Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
The officer is hospitalized and is in stable condition. Nobody else was hurt, police said. There are no pending charges for anyone involved in what police called a confrontation inside the home.
The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the accidental discharge. Police said the officer is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol and joined the agency last year.MORE NEWS: Ruppersberger Seeks Applicants For Newly Formed Veterans Advisory Council