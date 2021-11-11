ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — For the very first time, New York City’s iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is from right here in Maryland. The 79-foot Norway Spruce was cut in Elkton in Cecil County Thursday morning.

Community members gathered to watch the 12-ton tree get expertly cut and lifted by a crane. It was then placed on a flatbed truck for its journey to the Big Apple.

Devon and Julie Price had a surprise knock on their door earlier this year from the Erik Pauze, the Head Gardner at Rockefeller Center. The center said Pauze spotted the tree from afar.

“We never considered that our tree would be the one on display for the world to see at Rockefeller Center,” Devon shared. “It truly is quite the honor.”

Aaand the tree is cut! Check out this massive crane lifting the spruce to lay on a flat bed!! @wjz pic.twitter.com/NrZV7hwuCv — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) November 11, 2021

A crane will hoist the tree into position at the Rockefeller Center on Nov. 13, and then the scaffolding goes up. The tree, which is around 90-years-old, will be decorated — using more than five miles of wire — with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights.

The tree is topped with a Swarovski star designed by Daniel Libeskind in 2018. The center said the star has 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

Devon and Julie Price, along with their families, will be present for the lighting.