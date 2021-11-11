CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after two people were shot during a possible road rage incident.

Officials said just before 6 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital for two walk-in shooting victims. There, they found a 24-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were shot inside a vehicle in the 5100 block of Queensberry Ave.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

