BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 59-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting last week in Northeast Baltimore that sent another man to the hospital, Baltimore police said.
Tyrone Epps was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, police said. Epps was booked into the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he's awaiting trial.
The charge stems from a shooting that happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. Nov. 5 near Carswell Street and Kennedy Avenue, police said. Officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the shooting resulted from an unspecified argument.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't deemed life-threatening.
Court records show Epps, who also faces several assault and firearm charges, is due in court on Dec. 7 for a preliminary hearing.