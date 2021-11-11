Hi everyone!

We were rewarded with another outstanding, well above normal Wednesday in early November.

Our high reached 73 degrees at BWI Marshall. Our normal high is now 59 degrees! There are changes headed our way over the next two days.

By Thursday night, after another mild day with highs again in the mid to upper 60s, clouds will be moving in. Some showers may show up by mid to late evening but the bulk of showers and even some rare November thunder will likely occur after midnight into the early morning hours on Friday.

Across the region, one-half to two-thirds of an inch of rain is expected. Most of this will happen in about four or five hours after 2 a.m. to around 7 a.m. Friday. By afternoon, drier air will begin to clear skies and temperatures will slowly fall later in the day.

Our weekend will get progressively cooler, with highs falling to the upper 50s on Saturday but the low 50s on Sunday. A mix of clouds and sun will be around on both weekend days.

Chilly air will continue next week as nighttime lows will once again drop to the low to mid-30s. Some flurries may occur in the highest elevations of far western Maryland on Saturday and again on Monday as the cold air moves in.

A brief rain shower may occur over Eastern Maryland on Saturday afternoon and possibly on Monday as well.

A definite change in our pattern coming up for the weekend and into next week!

Bob Turk