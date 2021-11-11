LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A woman died early Thursday morning in a single-car crash in Laurel, Howard County Police said.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Johns Hopkins Road near Gorman Road, according to the police department.
Police said the woman's car was heading east on Johns Hopkins when it veered from the road and struck a tree.
The woman, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the deadly crash.