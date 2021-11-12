BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man died after a cutting Wednesday night in southeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to an area hospital Wednesday night for a walk-in cutting victim, identified as Charles Simmons of Baltimore. Police said despite doctor’s efforts, Simmons died from his injuries.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Breezy Weekend Incoming
Investigators said Simmons was first found in the 400 block of North Port Street.READ MORE: An Unhappy Homecoming This Time For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
MORE NEWS: Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake Now A Spokesperson For Travis Scott Following Astroworld Tragedy