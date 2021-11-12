CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Cutting, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man died after a cutting Wednesday night in southeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to an area hospital Wednesday night for a walk-in cutting victim, identified as Charles Simmons of Baltimore. Police said despite doctor’s efforts, Simmons died from his injuries.

Investigators said Simmons was first found in the 400 block of North Port Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

