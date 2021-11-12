TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools on Friday announced schools and district offices will be closed the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Citing "tremendous efforts" by district staff, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said schools will be closed Nov. 24-26. They will reopen the following Monday.
"BCPS staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of students and provide them with high-quality instruction, meals and support," Williams said in part.
In light of the closures, the district is adjusting the timing of elementary school conferences, which were originally scheduled for Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.
Elementary school conferences for preschool-3 and pre-K will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Elementary, middle and high school classes will be in session on Monday, Nov. 22, but only middle and high school classes will be in session on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
All BCPS schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
