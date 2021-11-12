BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was charged in the shooting of a man in Linthicum in October, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Juan Pablo Garcia Rodas, 29, is charged with attempted murder, according to police.
Police said the victim was found shot several times the morning of Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of West Nursery Road. He was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.
Investigators believe the victim was known to Rodas.