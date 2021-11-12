BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Baltimore City students have been learning about science, technology, engineering and math with the help of dirt bikes.
“At B-360 we merge dirt bike culture with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM),” said Ebony Larry, B-360 programming manager and instructor.READ MORE: Leaving Town For Thanksgiving? Baltimore County Police Will Watch Your Home
The non-profit group has been working to get students interested in STEM since 2017 and it also and recruits dirt bike riders to become instructors.
“Some of our past students have been able to secure jobs with Red Bull and NASA, so the tools that they’re learning here and the skills that they’re learning here are transferring into very lucrative careers,” said Larry.READ MORE: 36-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 147 Years For Firing At Baltimore County Police During 2020 Pursuit
B-360 has worked with over 7,000 students since it started in 2017.
Eventually, Larry says they hope to find a permanent location for both their students and other dirt bike riders so they have a safe space to enjoy their passion.
In addition to after-school and summer programming, B-360 hosts events which include opportunities to try out dirt biking. To learn more, visit their website and Facebook page.MORE NEWS: Experts At Johns Hopkins Forum Call For Standardization Of Public Health Data