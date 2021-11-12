BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new COVID-19 vaccination and testing site will open at State Center on Saturday, replacing the one at the Baltimore Convention Center, the Maryland Department of Health announced.

The address for the clinic is 300 W. Preston St., not far from the State Center Metro station.

The new site will be run jointly by the health department, University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“Our commitment to providing accessible vaccination and testing services has never been stronger, and the important work we have done in this partnership continues uninterrupted at the new State Center site,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. “With vaccinations for all Marylanders five years old and older now available, this site will be an important part of keeping Baltimore City residents protected from COVID-19.”

Since the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital opened in April 2020, staffers have administered more than 124,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and conducted more than 116,000 tests, the state health department said.

From 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, children ages 5 to 11 can receive Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at the new site by appointment only, while supplies last.

After Saturday, the clinic will offer free vaccinations on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and free tests on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk-in vaccination slots are available for residents age 12 and older.

More information on vaccines, including hours of operation and appointments for children, is available at umms.org/bccvaccine. Information on testing appointments is available at umms.org/bccfh.