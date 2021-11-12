TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police on Friday announced the arrests of eight men suspected of being part of a violent biker gang.
The arrests stem from a month-long investigation into the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, which authorities say operates in multiple jurisdictions including Baltimore, Harford and Prince George's counties.
As part of the investigation, investigators confiscated twelve firearms. Three of those guns were described as “ghost guns,” or untraceable guns that can be bought in kits online and then assembled by the buyer.
A WJZ search of court records shows the men were named in an Oct. 25 criminal indictment charging them with first-degree assault, armed robbery and robbery, among other felony offenses.
The eight men arrested in the case include: Shaun Grazuties, 42; Dylan Conley, 23; Joseph Liam, 36; Mitchell Frost, 33; Tyler Dejonge, 32; Lawrence Sabin, 51; Joseph Liggett, 31; and Michael Nikolettos, 29.
The investigation was paid for by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, a statewide initiative aimed at identifying and cracking down on criminal gangs and violent offenders.
“The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network is an example of the continued collaboration with our law enforcement partners throughout the state of Maryland,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “I applaud the members of the Baltimore County Police Department along with our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to remove these dangerous individuals from the community.”