BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy rain is moving through much of Maryland Friday morning making for a messy start to the day and impacting the morning commute.

Showers began early Friday morning and are expected to clear by midday, according to WJZ’s Marty Bass.

#mdwx Good morning. A sloppy wet start to this https://t.co/SB17aY2YsK the right of your screen was the first wave of rain. A bit of a break in the rain is now ending. BUT the heaviest rain we will see this day is out our West and moving toward I-95 pic.twitter.com/AFRpvY5X7E — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 12, 2021

Some gusty winds are also possible through Friday morning and it will remain breezy through the day.

Falling leaves and standing water can create hazards on the roads during the morning commute.

Crash on the OL of I-695 at the Harrisburg Expressway #WJZ pic.twitter.com/9l9o5ZB31E — Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) November 12, 2021

After the rain ends, temperatures will remain mild, but cooler air will reach the entire region on Saturday afternoon as a stronger cold front will cross the area.

Some showers are likely at that time and snow showers may impact the highest elevations of far western Maryland.

It will chill down even more for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs only near 50 degrees.