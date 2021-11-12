BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With families heading out of town for Thanksgiving, Baltimore County Police are offering to keep tabs on residents’ homes while they’re gone.
All families have to do is complete what’s called a “Vacant House Form” and email it to their nearest precinct. Officers will check on homes enrolled in the program while families are away.
If police notice unusual activity at a residence over the holidays, they’ll notify the homeowners right away.
Do you plan to be out of town for Thanksgiving 🦃? If so, have you filled out a "Vacant House Form" and provided it to the #BCoPD? This is a great resource no matter when you plan to be out of town. pic.twitter.com/xIiJc99b4H
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 12, 2021