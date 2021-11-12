CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With families heading out of town for Thanksgiving, Baltimore County Police are offering to keep tabs on residents’ homes while they’re gone.

All families have to do is complete what’s called a “Vacant House Form” and email it to their nearest precinct. Officers will check on homes enrolled in the program while families are away.

If police notice unusual activity at a residence over the holidays, they’ll notify the homeowners right away.

CBS Baltimore Staff