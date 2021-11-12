BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The “Made in Baltimore” annual holiday-pop up is returning to a physical format this year, this time in the Remington neighborhood in north Baltimore.
The program by the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) hosts over 50 makers from across Charm City, all in an effort to help Baltimoreans buy local.
“In 2020 we pivoted our annual holiday store to an e-commerce site to accommodate for social distancing,” executive director Andy Cook said. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring the brick and mortar pop-up back to the Baltimore public this year. We’ve learned over the years that this project is more than just a store; it’s a place where Baltimoreans can connect with the small brands that give our city its rich and unique character; it’s a place where we can be reminded just how much we love this city.”
The store will open Nov. 18 at 2700 Remington Avenue, formerly the Howard Bank branch at Remington Row, and operate Thursdays to Sundays until Jan. 9.
Over 50 local makers from all corners of the city will be featured in the store, and will be accompanied by an online store.
“We created Made In Baltimore to expand economic opportunities for women and people of color in Baltimore, and the holiday store is no exception” says Cook. “For many small businesses, the store is a way to introduce their brands to a local audience and start generating real revenue”.