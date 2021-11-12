Hi everyone!
After a perfect November week with highs about 10 degrees or more above normal, changes are afoot!READ MORE: Maryland Health Experts Urge Parents To Get Children Vaccinated
A front with a band of showers and a few thundershowers are located across Ohio and West Virginia and is moving east as of late Thursday, early Friday.
The bulk of this rain will reach central Maryland between 4 a.m. and 8 .m. just in time for the morning commute. Falling leaves will cause an extra hazard as well. By mid-morning, the rain will end and clearing skies can be expected before noon.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Attempted ATM Theft, Machine That Was Tampered With
It will still be mild on Friday, but cooler air will reach the entire region on Saturday afternoon as a stronger cold front will cross the area. Some showers are likely at that time and snow showers may impact the highest elevations of far western Maryland. It will chill down even more for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs only near 50 degrees.
A mix of clouds and sun will likely be around all three days.
Have a nice Friday!MORE NEWS: 'No End In Sight': Bus Driver Shortage Continues To Present Problems For Maryland Parents
Bob Turk