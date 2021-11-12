CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash involving a bus in Sparrows Point.

Crews responded to Bethlehem Boulevard at I-695 just after 6:30 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, there are several people suffering injuries and at least one person is trapped.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

