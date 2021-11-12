SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash involving a bus in Sparrows Point.
Crews responded to Bethlehem Boulevard at I-695 just after 6:30 p.m.
According to preliminary reports, there are several people suffering injuries and at least one person is trapped.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
SPARROWS POINT 57-13 BETHLEHEM BL & I695 – MVC INVOLVING A BUS WITH RESCUE. 1 PERSON TRAPPED AND SEVERAL INJURED. MULTIPLE EMS UNITS REQUESTED. #BCoTRAFFIC @NPEVFD260 @ArbutusVFD @BaltCoFire
— Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) November 12, 2021