GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County police have identified a 29-year-old Gaithersburg man who was shot and killed in a mall parking lot.
Gaithersburg and county police officers called to Lakeforest Mall’s parking lot Wednesday evening found a Terrance Donte Dimes shot, county police said in a news release Thursday. Officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel performed life-saving measures, but Dimes succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The county police department’s homicide division is investigating. Police said there’s no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
