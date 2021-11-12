BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating an armed robbery in Little Italy.
Officers responded to the 200 block of South Exeter Street just before 4 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery investigation. On the scene, they found a victim suffering from a laceration to the head.
The victim told officers he was getting out of his vehicle when a black man approached and stated "give me your wallet." The suspect then hit him with the gun and searched for valuables. He fled the scene in a newer model sedan.
The victim was treated on the scene.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.