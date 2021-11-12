Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.

NFL Week 10 NFC West Preview: 49ers Have 'To Win The Matchup Up Front' To Beat RamsCBS San Francisco sports anchor Vern Glenn looks at the Rams-49ers, Seahawks-Packers and Panthers-Cardinals matchups in Week 10.

Confounded By Blitz, Ravens' Offense Wilted Against MiamiThe Baltimore Ravens weren't climbing out of this hole. Not the way their offense was sputtering, completely unable to counter what Miami was doing.“This falls squarely on me as the head coach,” Baltimore's John Harbaugh said. “We were not prepared the way we need to be prepared.”

Mark Viviano Breaks Down What Went Wrong For The Ravens In MiamiThe Ravens do not shine in prime time. They cannot save themselves with one of their dramatic comebacks.