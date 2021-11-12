BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire was reported on Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus in north Baltimore Friday morning, according to the Baltimore firefighters union.
Units responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. at the 3400 block of N. Charles Street, where smoke was showing from the air handling unit on the roof of a power plant on campus.
Firefighters said students and staff should follow evacuation orders from university security.
The extent and scope of the fire is unclear at this time. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
