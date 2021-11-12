Mark Viviano Breaks Down What Went Wrong For The Ravens In MiamiThe Ravens do not shine in prime time. They cannot save themselves with one of their dramatic comebacks.

Did Miami Unlock The Key To Beating The Ravens?If Lamar Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s offense don’t figure out how to beat cover zero defensive schemes, the Ravens won’t have to wait until the playoffs to flop.

An Unhappy Homecoming This Time For Ravens QB Lamar JacksonThis time, Lamar Jackson’s homecoming was anything but perfect.

Miami Wins Second Straight, Tops Ravens 22-10Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench and capped his night with a 1-yard sneak for a score with 2:19 left and the Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night.