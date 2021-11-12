CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fire, Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire was reported on Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus in north Baltimore Friday morning, according to the Baltimore firefighters union.

Units responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. at the 3400 block of N. Charles Street, where smoke was showing from the air handling unit on the roof of a power plant on campus.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your November Payment Come?

Firefighters said students and staff should follow evacuation orders from university security.

READ MORE: Police Identify Man Shot And Killed Outside Lakeforest Mall

The extent and scope of the fire is unclear at this time. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS: Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake Now Spokesperson For Travis Scott Following Astroworld Tragedy

 

CBS Baltimore Staff