SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire Department said at least 13 people were involved in a multi-car crash involving a bus in Sparrows Point.
Crews responded to Bethlehem Boulevard at I-695. On the scene, they found a crash involving a bus along with two vehicles.
Two were seriously injured, five suffered minor injuries and six refused treatment.
Officials are still investigating the cause.
MVC Bus and two vehicles. Bethlehem Blvd & I695. Total of 13 patients. 5 with minor injuries, 2 with serious injuries and 6 patients refusing transport. Fire units clear scene. Accident investigation on going. 20:14 LS pic.twitter.com/m2aPYrpucl
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 13, 2021
SPARROWS POINT 57-13 BETHLEHEM BL & I695 – MVC INVOLVING A BUS WITH RESCUE. 1 PERSON TRAPPED AND SEVERAL INJURED. MULTIPLE EMS UNITS REQUESTED. 18:28 LS pic.twitter.com/Bt5MACR5d8
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 13, 2021
