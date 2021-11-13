Middle River, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say a Walgreens in Middle River is the latest location targeted in a rash of ATM smash and grab thefts.
The front of the store was severely damaged during the theft that took place around 5a.m. in the 400 block of Compass road near the intersection with Martins Boulevard.
This is the latest in a rash of ATM thefts in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County over the past several weeks.
Police in all of these jurisdictions are working together to catch the people responsible for these thefts but ask the public to contact them if they have any information about these incidents.
This year alone in Baltimore City there have been 58 thefts and just one arrest this year in connection with the ATM thefts.
