By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After highs in the 60s and even low 70s, we will be getting a taste of more normal weather today.

Highs are forecasted to reach 58 degrees with lows returning 33 degrees.

A quick frontal passage is expected before noon which may cause a shower across the region as cooler air moves in later in the day.

So if you have Saturday to run, remember to grab a sweater and maybe bring an umbrella just in case!

