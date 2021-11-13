BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After highs in the 60s and even low 70s, we will be getting a taste of more normal weather today.
Highs are forecasted to reach 58 degrees with lows returning 33 degrees.
A quick frontal passage is expected before noon which may cause a shower across the region as cooler air moves in later in the day.
So if you have Saturday to run, remember to grab a sweater and maybe bring an umbrella just in case!
