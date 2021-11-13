BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is responding to a shooting that involved another police officer.
The shooting took place on the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street at a barbershop.
BPD says there’s been a police involved shooting on the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZnhQcCwmNR
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) November 13, 2021
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says a person shot and killed a working barber in the barbershop. An off-duty officer who was also in the barbershop then shot and killed the suspect.
Commissioner Michael Harrison says a person shot and killed a barber working in a barber shop on the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street this afternoon. An off-duty officer who was in the barber shop at the time then shot the perpetrator and killed them @wjz pic.twitter.com/QIntzmSwIl
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) November 13, 2021
