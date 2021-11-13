CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Crime, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is responding to a shooting that involved another police officer.

The shooting took place on the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street at a barbershop.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says a person shot and killed a working barber in the barbershop. An off-duty officer who was also in the barbershop then shot and killed the suspect.

This story will continue to be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff