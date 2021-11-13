BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With this Thanksgiving expected to be one of the most expensive ever, a free turkey will go a long way.

A turkey on the table for Thanksgiving.

“This is amazing,” said Kiana Williams-Chaves.

Kiana Williams-Chaves Plans to use her free turkey to help feed others.

“I feed the homeless for the holidays so this is going to fall right into my pantry,” said Williams-Chaves.

A total of 350 frozen birds were given out at the Mr. Mack Lewis foundation’s Thanksgiving giveaway.

“To see the turnout it’s very exciting, it just reminds me of the need that this community has. It just makes us feel really good, it feels like we’re doing what we’re called to do,” said Gregory Wilks, Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation.

It’s an event that’s the definition of paying it forward. With the Greater Baltimore Medical Center gifting turkeys to their employees who then donated them to the foundation.

“Our purpose here today is to simply give thanks,” said Ericka Easley, GBMC Health Partners.

And with the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner expected to be one of the highest ever on record, it’s a gesture that will go a long way.

“This is going to help a tremendous amount,” said Williams-Chaves.