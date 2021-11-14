HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — As part of a weekend video shoot, the First Arriving film crew was filming the Susquehanna Hose Company’s Fire Rescue Boat and Dive Team when they saw a car drive off the parking lot into the water at Tydings Park.
The crews were setting up for a scenario when the incident happened. A rescue diver was able to immediately dive into the water and rescue the driver.
The driver was submerged with the car and seat-belted as well.
After a short time, the diver resurfaced with the driver. The patient was then loaded onto Marine 5 & evaluated by Havre De Grace Ambulance Corps, before being transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma Center.