ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced a series of statewide actions to combat incidents of hate and bias against Asian Americans and to empower victims.

The governor made the announcement alongside the Asian American Hate Crime Workgroup, which is led by former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur, who is Asian American.

The actions announced fall into three main categories:

Enhanced safety and enforcement measures;

increased access to community resources;

and additional tools for educators and students.

Hogan said the state will update hate and bias training for law enforcement agencies to include reporting procedures for incidents of hate and bias, as well as hate crimes. To encourage further cooperation between the Asian American community and law enforcement the state is designating a Maryland state police commander to act as a liaison for hate crimes and racially biased incidents.

To help police officers communicate more effectively with members of the Asian American community, the governor’s office is providing $1 million in new grant funding to fund translation app-enabled devices for law enforcement and victim services organizations.

Hogan said the state will also increase Protecting Against Hate Crimes funding from $3 million to $5 million, and because many incidents go unreported, the state is publishing a “how to report hate crimes and incidents” document that will be available in Asian languages and which will be widely distributed to community members and posted online.

The state is also directing the Maryland Center for School Safety to develop new resources for educators, parents and students on how to report and identify hate and bias incidents.

Hogan said his office is tasking the Maryland State Department of Education with developing continuing professional development course offerings for Maryland teachers on Asian American histories.

His office will also be working with the university system to explore potential scholarships and fellowships through the Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland to encourage Asian American participation in journalism.

Nearly 1/3 of all Asian Americans say that they have experienced some type of discrimination since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic last year. In Maryland hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have more than doubled since 2018. They rose by 150%. Nationwide, just last year, Hogan said.

Hogan announced the creation of the Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup, which includes his daughter, in April, he said the workgroup is the first of its kind in the nation.

“Our Asian American community is facing challenges worse than they have seen in decades,” Hogan said. “The actions that we’re announcing here today are the beginning. We will use every tool at our disposal to help provide additional protection to those who are impacted by these crimes.”