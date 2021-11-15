BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Monday identified the gunman who was killed by an off-duty officer after carrying out a deadly shooting spree in East Baltimore over the weekend.

Carlos Ortega, 38, was shot dead by an off-duty officer about 3:15 p.m. Saturday after he walked into an O’Donnell Street barbershop and fatally shot an employee, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Ortega is suspected in two other shootings earlier Saturday that left one man dead and another injured.

The off-duty officer, whose name was not released, wasn’t injured.

No information about a motive behind the string of shootings was immediately released.

The gunfire began shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday on East Oliver Street, where patrol officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

“Apparently there was an argument that ensued,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “At some point, this perpetrator produced a firearm and shot an individual.”

About 2:45 p.m., police were called to a shooting near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Macon Street. Upon arrival, officers found Javier Cotto, 44, shot multiple times.

Cotto was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

A half-hour later, police said, Ortega drove to a barbershop in O’Donnell Heights, walked inside and shot Rafael Jeffers, a 33-year-old barbershop employee.

It was at that point, Commissioner Harrison said, that Ortega was confronted and shot by an armed off-duty officer, who was getting his hair cut at the business.

“Responding to the shooting immediately and with great bravery, [the officer] produced his firearm and fired at the perpetrator, striking the perpetrator,” the commissioner said.

An investigation into the shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.