BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 717 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .03% to 3.3%.

Hospitalizations decreased by one to 492. Of those hospitalized, 372 adults are in acute care and 119 adults are in intensive care. No children are in acute care while there is one in intensive care.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 572,342 total confirmed cases and 10,836 deaths.

There are 4,035,224 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 8,931,475 doses. Of those, 4,173,594 are first doses with 4,494 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,723,549 second doses, 1,429 in the last day.

“Thanks to the millions of people who have rolled up their sleeves, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in America,” said Governor Hogan of the eight million milestone mark. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”

Governor Hogan also announced on Saturday that 99% of Maryland seniors are now vaccinated and more than 50,000 children ages 5-11 years old have received a vaccination shot.

“From our oldest to youngest eligible, we continue to lead one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” said Governor Hogan. “We have gotten to this point by listening to the experts and by following the science, and that is exactly what we will continue to do as we work to get those last remaining 1% of seniors, and the 12.7% of remaining adults in our state vaccinated, and as we now work to get more of our school age children vaccinated.”

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 316,128 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 136 in the last day.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 718,204 additional or booster vaccine doses, 8,791 in the last day.

The state reported 87.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 32,500 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of Nov. 7.

Less than 0.89% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have later tested positive.

Of those cases, 2,348 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 12.61% of all COVID cases hospitalized in the state. 332 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 13.56% of lab-confirmed COVID deaths in the state.

County Cases Deaths Allegany 10,092 (257) 2* Anne Arundel 54,185 (763) 15* Baltimore 78,338 (1,828) 42* Baltimore City 62,922 (1,336) 28* Calvert 5,867 (100) 1* Caroline 3,334 (52) 0* Carroll 12,273 (287) 7* Cecil 9,127 (183) 2* Charles 14,731 (262) 2* Dorchester 4,270 (83) 1* Frederick 25,019 (376) 10* Garrett 3,544 (82) 1* Harford 21,387 (354) 8* Howard 23,087 (273) 7* Kent 1,828 (53) 3* Montgomery 83,700 (1,675) 51* Prince George’s 100,885 (1,692) 43* Queen Anne’s 4,041 (72) 1* St. Mary’s 10,207 (168) 1* Somerset 3,411 (54) 0* Talbot 2,982 (55) 0* Washington 20,589 (412) 6* Wicomico 11,392 (229) 0* Worcester 5,131 (123) 1* Data not available 0 (67) 0*

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 40,946 (4) 0* 10-19 63,966 (8) 1* 20-29 101,847 (55) 1* 30-39 97,915 (147) 7* 40-49 82,936 (379) 5* 50-59 81,486 (1,010) 34* 60-69 54,904 (1,868) 29* 70-79 30,158 (2,728) 47* 80+ 18,184 (4,635) 108* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 299,765 (5,194) 113* Male 272,577 (5,642) 119* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

