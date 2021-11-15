BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are mourning the loss of former shortstop Julio Lugo, who has died at the age of 45.

Lugo, who retired in 2011 after spending 12 seasons in the majors including one with Baltimore, died of a heart attack, his family told ESPN baseball reporter Enrique Rojas.

WJZ has not independently verified that report.

Julio Lugo's family told me of the death of the former MLB player, presumably due to a heart attack.

Lugo was 45 years old.#RIP — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) November 15, 2021

“We join the rest of our baseball family in mourning the loss of Julio Lugo. We extend our condolences to his family and many friends throughout the game,” the Orioles tweeted Monday afternoon.

We join the rest of our baseball family in mourning the loss of Julio Lugo. We extend our condolences to his family and many friends throughout the game. pic.twitter.com/GAdlUygJ0C — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 15, 2021

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, two of the Orioles’ American League East rivals for whom Lugo also played, were among the organizations lamenting Lugo’s death.

“The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo,” the Red Sox said. “We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family.”

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Devil Rays shortstop Julio Lugo. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the Rays added.

Lugo played for the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves during his 12-year MLB career.

The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo. We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family. pic.twitter.com/CBtKLitXMf — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 15, 2021