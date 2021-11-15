BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan on Monday weighed in on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden is set to sign Monday and how it will help Maryland.

When he became chairman of the National Governors Association in 2019, Hogan said he started the chair’s initiative on rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. The group came up with a set of recommendations agreed to by all 50 governors, and almost all of those recommendations are in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The infrastructure bill, formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, includes $550 billion in new spending on the nation’s physical infrastructure and has been praised by Mr. Biden as the largest investment in roads, bridges, ports, water and rail in decades. The measure provides $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for railways. It also provides $65 billion to expand broadband infrastructure and $55 billion for clear water investments.

Hogan said the bill means about $6 billion for Maryland that will enable the state to continue improving and expanding infrastructure like the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore, which will expand the 126-year-old tunnel to accommodate double-stacked container trains.

“We’ve already invested tons in both roads and bridges and tunnels, but this is going to help us get to some of the projects that we had not yet been able to do, and help us move at a faster pace than we had planned to do,” Hogan said. “…[residents] are gonna see us you know, be able to finish out the final remaining broadband across the state so that every single person is going to have access to high-speed internet.”

He said the bill wasn’t about Republicans vs. Democrats for once.

“As you know, I hosted a summit here in April where we brought together Democratic and Republican governors, senators and congressmen and really crafted and arrived at the size and scope of this bill,” Hogan said. “It truly is a bipartisan bill.”

Hogan said he will be in Washington, D.C. this afternoon for the signing of the bill.