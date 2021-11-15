CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Hogan is expected to provide an update on Maryland’s efforts to combat anti-Asian hate and bias crimes Monday.

The governor will be joined by former U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur when he provides the update at 10:30 a.m. at the State House in Annapolis.

In April, Governor Hogan announced the forming of a workgroup, headed up by Hur, to look into a rise in anti-Asian hate and bias crimes that started with the pandemic.

WJZ will bring you the governor’s news conference when it begins. You can stream it on CBSN Baltimore.

Hogan Announces Members of Asian Americans Hate Crimes Group, Including His Daughter

