ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Hogan is expected to provide an update on Maryland’s efforts to combat anti-Asian hate and bias crimes Monday.
The governor will be joined by former U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur when he provides the update at 10:30 a.m. at the State House in Annapolis.READ MORE: Three Firefighters Hospitalized After Fire In Baltimore's Penn North Neighborhood
In April, Governor Hogan announced the forming of a workgroup, headed up by Hur, to look into a rise in anti-Asian hate and bias crimes that started with the pandemic.READ MORE: The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community
WJZ will bring you the governor’s news conference when it begins. You can stream it on CBSN Baltimore.
MORE NEWS: Susquehanna Hose Company Diver Rescues Driver After Crash Into River
Hogan Announces Members of Asian Americans Hate Crimes Group, Including His Daughter