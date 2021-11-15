BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Feeling festive? Enjoy spreading holiday cheer? Are your decorations a little over the top?
If you answered yes to those questions, then pay attention. At WJZ, we want to celebrate the best holiday light displays throughout the Baltimore area.READ MORE: ‘Asian Americans Across This Country Are Under Attack’ Maryland Takes Action To Address Discrimination, Hate Crimes That Surged During Pandemic
So whether you’ve decorated the trees in your yard or your entire house is decked out in lights, we want to see your pictures and video.READ MORE: Maryland Board Of Education To Review School Masking Requirement Tuesday, Nov. 16
All you have to do is snap a photo or video, then let us know on social media. Just upload them to Twitter and tag your tweet with #BeOnWJZ.MORE NEWS: 'I Was Shocked': Baltimore Police ID Shooting Spree Suspect Killed By Off-Duty Officer
Or, if you’d like to submit them via email, drop us a line at BeOn@wjz.com.