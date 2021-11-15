BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special virtual meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16 to review the state’s emergency school mask requirement, officials announced.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will collect feedback from the public. There will also be testimony heard from a public health expert.
Officials said the meeting will include an extended public comment period and an update on the COVID-19 response in Maryland will be provided.
Registration is limited to 20 individuals and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the 20-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.
Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.