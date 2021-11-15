BALTIMORE (WJZ) —In May, Hampden Elementary/Middle School teacher Muhammad Benyameen won the M&T Bank Touchdown for Teachers award.
Seven months later, his students finally got to celebrate and Ravens center, Bradely Bozemen, cheerleaders, and Poe all got in on the fun.READ MORE: ‘Asian Americans Across This Country Are Under Attack’ Maryland Takes Action To Address Discrimination, Hate Crimes That Surged During Pandemic
“You know the extra step these teachers take to be able to really change these kids’ lives in shape them in a positive way is amazing,” said Bozemen. “So they deserve to be honored.”
Benyameen was selected out of hundreds of nominations earning his school a $4,000 grant.
“I really can’t take all the credit for it, I have great people that support me, I have great students, I have a great school community,” said Benyameen.“I’m just a product of everything they’ve been able to help me out with and that’s really what it’s all been about.”READ MORE: Maryland Board Of Education To Review School Masking Requirement Tuesday, Nov. 16
Students got to celebrate with an outdoor field day, where eleven Bozemen got in on the fun.
“I’m a big kid at heart,” said Bozemen. “I love getting out here playing games with the kids and all that good stuff.”
“I love my job, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” he added.MORE NEWS: 'I Was Shocked': Baltimore Police ID Shooting Spree Suspect Killed By Off-Duty Officer
Touchdown for teachers will return next year so start thinking about those special teachers. They begin accepting nominations in the spring.