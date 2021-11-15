BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three firefighters were hospitalized Monday morning after battling a fire in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood, the Baltimore firefighters union said.
Units responded around 4 a.m. to the blaze at a vacant row home on the 1700 block of W. North Avenue, where fire was showing from both floors. The fire was brought under control in about an hour, but there was a partial collapse.
The firefighters are in stable condition, the union said, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
#BREAKING: North Ave & Fulton is shut down after a fire broke out inside this 2-story home. Firefighters tell me this is a vacant building. @wjz pic.twitter.com/BpQpatQO8J
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) November 15, 2021