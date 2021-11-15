Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.

'Adele One Night Only' Welcomes Back The Superstar Performer This SundaySuperstar singer/songwriter Adele, winner of 15 Grammy Awards, will appear in a new primetime special entitled "Adele One Night Only" this Sunday on CBS.

Marc And Daniel Levin Call Kevin Garnett's Jump From High School To NBA 'A Spontaneous Phenomena Of Twisted Fate''Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible' comes to SHOWTIME on Friday, November 12th.

'I'm Dead In The Water,' Survivor 41 Tiffany Seely Reveals Xander Hastings Wouldn't Talk To Her Before TribalSurvivor 41 spares no drama, as a last-minute Tribal gambit extinguishes Tiffany Seely's torch in episode 8.

'Survivor 41' Episode 8 Recap: On the Edge of Their SeatsIt's Day 16 of Survivor 41, and these remaining castaways are feeling debilitated as ever.

Samantha Hanratty Says 'Yellowjackets' Series Premiere Will Have Fans 'Excited' And 'Wanting More'Samantha Hanratty discusses 'Yellowjackets,' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 14th at 10:00PM.