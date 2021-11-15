OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police announced Monday that they have made an arrest in connection to a triple shooting in Owings Mills.
Twenty-two-year-old Akil Wise and 19-year-old Esean J. Davis were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and a firearms charge.
Officials said Davis faces an additional charge of attempted drug distribution.
On Nov. 7, officers responded to the unit block of Gwynnswood Rd. in Owings Mills in reference to a crash with injuries just after 6:30 p.m. Around that same time, officers were called to the unit block of Merino Court in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
An investigation later determined all injuries were sustained in the area of Gwynnswood Road. Detectives have since determined that Davis and Wise agreed to meet at Gwynnswood Road and at some point during the encounter, the two exchanged gunfire with each other. Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the meeting.
Wise and Davis both sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.
They are both being held with no bond. The third shooting victim continues to recover from his injuries.