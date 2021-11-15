OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Defensive end Derek Wolfe is likely out for the season with a back injury, weeks after he was designated to return to practice, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh did not provide the full details of Wolfe’s condition but said he thought the lineman, who has yet to play in a game this season, would not return this year.

“He’s not in a place where he’s going to be able to play,” he said.

The Ravens inked the lineman to a three-year contract extension during the offseason after he appeared 14 games in 2020, registering 51 tackles and one sack.

Wolfe has been out since suffering a back/hip injury during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers and was placed on short-term injured reserve on Oct. 2.

Harbaugh said the foot injury Tavon Young sustained during the loss to the Miami Dolphins “doesn’t look real severe” and the cornerback will have a chance to play in the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

“That was fortunate for us,” he said.

Harbaugh also confirmed tight end Nick Boyle, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 last year, was close to returning for the Dolphins game, meaning he could take the field in Chicago.

Rookie guard Ben Cleveland is also progressing from a knee injury.

“He’s going to be an option coming up,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know if he’ll make it this week or not, but he’d have a chance.”