A brief warming trend will take shape through Thursday across the Baltimore area out ahead of an approaching cold front.

High temps will be in the mid-60s Wednesday and possibly reaching the low 70s by Thursday!

Send the kids to school with a jacket tomorrow morning… no need for it by the afternoon though with temps climbing into the 60s… just the long sleeves should do on the walk home from the bus stop! Updated forecast next on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/TjpOZH4jAq — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) November 16, 2021

That front will then bring showers to central Maryland Thursday evening/night.

Behind the cold front, chillier air will filter in and temps will fall below normal through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Looking ahead to the long-range forecast next week, forecast models are in agreement that unsettled weather will be impacting our area… just in time for holiday travel.

Tracking the arrival of Arctic air, just in time for Thanksgiving travel… *BUT* will this chilly air be in sync with with the arrival of moisture Monday-Tuesday? That is the million dollar question! We will discuss *WHAT WE KNOW* coming up in the full forecast. @wjz pic.twitter.com/QRtxYJ55aM — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) November 16, 2021

It will also get very cold, especially Monday night into Tuesday as Arctic air arrives. The tricky part of the forecast (for now) is this: will the timing of the cold air match up with the timing of the moisture from a storm system that will be developing?

Over the coming days, we will be more postured to answer this question and help you plan your Thanksgiving travel.

It is possible that we would see plain rain or a mixture of rain and perhaps some snow. It’s just too soon to be certain.

Stay tuned for forecast updates.

